Star of the Co Down Sophie to represent Ireland at Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Armenia

Co Down schoolgirl Sophie Lennon has been crowned winner of Ireland’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The 12-year-old’s rendition of Linda Martin’s Why Me?, which won Eurovision in 1992 in Malmo, Sweden, stunned the judging panel and viewers on Sunday.

Proud mum Theresa said it’s “a dream come true” after the up-and-coming star narrowly missed out last year.

“She got the highest ever score from the judges. We can’t believe it and we’re very excited,” she added.

Judges Niamh Ní Chróinín and Chris Greene were joined by Brian Kennedy, who came 10th for Ireland at Eurovision in 2006.

He was blown away by Sophie and fellow finalists Clare Keeley and Niamh Noade, who each performed twice during the final on RTE.

He said he was “very heartened” by the youngsters and honoured to bear witness to their “incredible” talent.

It’s another exciting milestone for the Mayobridge girl, who went viral after recording a video of her singing O Holy Night to send to her grandfather in 2020.

“She just took off,” her mum explained.

“I think there was a total of seven million viewers worldwide, with a lot of them in America.”

Sophie was quickly snapped up by a London talent agency and went on to win the BBC School Soloist of the Year, as well as landing a role in Children Of Eden in the West End.

Now, she is preparing to take on the lead role in Marine And The Kaleidoscope.

“It’s a brand new musical coming out next year,” Sophie’s mum explained.

“She was cast within two hours of them hearing her sing at the audition. Sophie has been over about 12 times so far this year doing rehearsals.

“It hasn’t stopped for her; she made it to Britain’s Got Talent and received a standing ovation from the judges, including Simon Cowell.”

The talented songbird was twice nominated for a coveted Association of Irish Musical Societies award for her portrayal of a young Princess Fiona in Shrek at the Grand Opera House in Belfast.

But for now Sophie, whose flawless other performance of Tom Walker’s Leave A Light On helped her triumph on Sunday, is busy learning a new song specially composed for the final of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. It will take place in Armenia on December 11.

“She’s very excited,” Theresa added. “She’ll be in the studio next week to start recording and make a video.”