Star-studded new animated film holds world premiere in Londonderry

The cast and crew of Puffin Rock and the New Friends pictured at the film’s World Premiere in Derry’s Moviebowl this weekend. Left to right: Lorraine Lordan, Jeremy Purcell, Beth McCafferty, Eva Whittaker, John McDaid and Nora Twomey.

Stars of Puffin Rock and the New Friends, Beth McCafferty (Oona) and Eva Whittaker (Isabelle) at the film’s World Premiere in Derry this weekend.

The premiere of a new star-studded Irish animated film has taken place in Londonderry on Saturday.

The world’s first look at Puffin Rock and the New Friends took place at the Brunswick Moviebowl in partnership with Northern Ireland Screen.

The film is based on the award-winning television series Puffin Rock which airs on RTEJnr and Nick Jnr and has been nominated for various prestigious awards including an International Emmy since it’s debut in 2015.

Puffin Rock and the New Friends marks the first animated feature to be produced in Northern Ireland.

Starring Chris O’Dowd (Bridesmaids, The IT Crowd) who reprises his role as the narrator of the character’s adventures, the film also stars Amy Huberman (A Cat Called Jam) and Eva Whittaker (Wolfwalkers).

The new movie also features a family connection with Beth McCafferty as the lead, following in the footsteps of her older sister Kate who originally played Oona in the award-winning Puffin Rock television series

The film’s plot follows family favourites from the animated series with Oona, Baba, May, and Mossy who are joined by a new cast of characters as Isabelle, Phoenix, and Marvin arrive on the island.

“When the last Little Egg of the season disappears under mysterious circumstances, Oona and her new friends race against time to bring the Little Egg home before a big storm hits Puffin Rock and puts the entire island in danger,” read the official plot description.

“Bringing Puffin Rock back home for this premiere is a heartwarming experience and something we are so proud to be able to do,” said John McDaid, who is the Creative Director of Dog Ears, the animation studio which produced the film.

“Our little puffins have stolen the hearts of many children and their parents and its amazing to see Puffin Rock grow.”

John added he was grateful to Northern Ireland Screen for championing the animated film and was overjoyed to see the film host its first screening in Derry.

"For the first animated feature film from Northern Ireland to come out of Derry, it shows how much talent there is in the city and that it can become a real creative hub with the right support,” he added.

Director of the film Jeremy Purcell also said: “The Puffin Rock TV series will always have a very special place in my professional heart.

"Getting to go back to the Puffin Rock island for the feature film, and tell Isabelle’s story as she moves to this new place and figures out what makes a home was a wonderful experience”.

Puffin Rock and the New Friends will be released in cinemas across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland on 14 July.