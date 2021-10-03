Star witness in Michaela McAreavey murder trial found dead in Mauritius

Sources said investigators are looking at the possibility Theekoy’s death may have been as a result of suicide but have yet to rule out foul play at the hands of a third party.

Raj Theekoy, witness for the prosecution at the Michaela McAreavey murder trial, arrives at the Supreme court in Port Louis, Mauritius

The star witness in the Michaela McAreavey murder trial in Mauritius has been found dead on the holiday island – dealing a hammer blow to hopes her killer may one day be brought to justice.

The body of Raj Theekoy (43) was discovered on wasteland near Beau Plateau in Goodlands earlier today.

It’s understood Theekoy’s wife Manisha had reported her husband missing to police yesterday.

Theekoy was a cleaner at the Legends resort in Mauritius where Michaela had been staying with her husband John when she was strangled to death.

Hotel workers Avinash Treebhoowoon and Sandip Moneea later stood trial accused of attempting to steal from the McAreaveys' room before killing Michaela when she interrupted them.

Theekoy told their 2012 trial he heard her scream, and then saw the accused men in the vicinity of Michaela's room shortly afterwards.

Theekoy had been granted full immunity if he "promised to speak the truth".

Mr Theekoy said on the day Michaela was killed he saw a cleaning trolley bearing Mr Treebhoowoon's name outside her room, 1025, at 2.45pm.

He said: "When I was walking away I started hearing the voice of a woman screaming in pain."

He said he heard her cry, "Ah!" three times. "Then I got scared. I thought it could be a husband and wife having a fight," he said.

He went to room 1021 to hide and also "to see who was coming out of room 1025".

He claimed he saw the two defendants walking from the direction of the room. He said Mr Treebhoowoon's face was wet and that both he and Mr Moneea looked "worried".

He said he later asked Mr Treebhoowoon and Mr Moneea what had happened and Mr Moneea threatened him, saying: "If you say anything about this, I'll drag you into the case."

Mr Manrakhan asked him: "What did you understand by this?," with the witness responding: "That he killed the woman in room 1025."

He said that when he spoke to his family the following day, "I got courage and decided to speak the truth."

Both accused were later acquitted of Michaela’s murder.