Stardust tragedy relatives vow to continue their search for justice

Former journalist Charlie Bird and Antoinette Keegan at a candlelit vigil marking the 41st anniversary of the Stardust fire. Credit: Collins

Families of the 48 victims of the Stardust nightclub fire were supported by relatives of the Bloody Sunday victims yesterday to mark the 41st anniversary of the disaster as they vowed to continue their search for justice.

Among those who died were three people from Northern Ireland — Derry teenager Susan Morgan, from Carnhill, and James Millar and Robert Hillock from Twinbrook, in west Belfast.

At a vigil on the site of the fire in Artane on Dublin’s northside, veteran broadcaster and journalist Charlie Bird gave an emotional speech in which he said if the tragedy had occurred in south Dublin or in a middle-class area, the answers the Stardust families are seeking would have been answered by now.

He was invited to speak as he has covered the story since it happened on Valentine’s night in 1981. Mr Bird’s voice has been affected by the onset of motor neurone disease. However, he addressed the families directly with the aid of a pre-recorded message played through the PA system.

He said: “I admire your courage and your bravery. When you look back, the relatives of those who died on Bloody Sunday got a state apology, the Hillsborough relatives got some justice. To our eternal shame, here is a group of relatives who are still waiting for the truth of what happened on that night, 41 years ago.”

A group representing families of Bloody Sunday victims were also present to show their support, having recently marked 50 years of their own journey seeking justice for their loved ones who were killed by paratroopers at a civil rights march in Derry in 1972.

“Our campaign and the Stardust campaign are having the same difficulties which we’ve been having for many, many years. Cover-ups and people fighting for justice,” said John Kelly from the group.

In 2010, former attorney general Seamus Woulfe granted permission for new inquests into the deaths, but those inquests have yet to be heard.

He said previous inquests in 1982 recorded how the deaths occurred, but there was no reference to the surrounding circumstances, in particular the cause of the fire.