Starry day when Hayden found his voice with help of astronaut Tim Peake celebrated five years on

Space-mad autistic boy (11) uttered first words watching UK astronaut's big blast-off

Celebration: Hayden Geraghty with his mum Caroline at their home in Limavady

A Limavady family have marked the fifth anniversary of Captain Tim Peake blasting off to become the first British astronaut to walk in space - as it was the day their son said his first words while watching the launch.

Hayden Geraghty (11) was always enthralled by everything astronomical, but his autism meant he was unable to voice his passion until December 15, 2015 when he joined the countdown in Kazakhstan of Peake's Soyuz spacecraft launch.

Since then Hayden has used his voice to educate people on the wonders of space.

He has already met the astornaut, his all-time hero, and hopes to catch up with him again when he comes back to Northern Ireland next year.

As well as rubbing shoulders with a host of celebrities, Hayden has been the inspiration for an Astronaut Lottie Doll, which is part of a collection of toys based on real children from around the globe.

A whole new world has opened up for Hayden who, along with mum Caroline, shares an unquenchable thirst for knowledge of the universe.

Mrs Geraghty recalled hearing her son's first sentence.

She said: "Hayden has always been interested in space, so it really wasn't out of the ordinary that he was watching Tim Peake's space launch on December 15 five years ago.

"Hayden was so excited and as soon as the countdown started he jumped up and joined in 'Ten, nine, eight, seven, six' and so on, right up to blast-off.

"I was speechless.

"Hayden has autism and was non-verbal, so this was the first time I heard my son say a full sentence.

"Not only was that a day Tim Peake is unlikely to forget, we will never forget it too.

"Since then Hayden's speech has come on leaps and bounds and he has learned so much about technology, because that is a big part of the space industry.

"Tim Peake will always be Hayden's number one hero and he has been incredible at keeping in touch with Hayden, even sending him messages on his birthday.

"Hayden met Tim once briefly, but the pair have never had a proper face-to-face catch-up. We hope that will change next year when Tim Peake comes back to Belfast.

Tim Peake blasting off for the space station

"Tim Peake took a Stargazer doll to space on the launch and now Hayden has inspired his own Lottie Doll.

"Two years ago the European Space Agency made Hayden its youngest ever Planetary Defence Ambassador after we met Ian Carnelli, their team manager who is based in Paris.

"He was absolutely amazed by Hayden when they met at one of the Space Agency's open days in the Netherlands and Hayden was quizzing him on asteroids, planetary defence and how to protect Earth."

Mrs Geraghty said her son's love of space has also transformed his autism.

She explained: "People thought that when Hayden started to talk he was cured of autism, but that isn't how it works.

"Autism in part of who Hayden is and that is how it is always going to be, and part of that is he always kept his school life and his home life separated.

"Now, he has opened up to the other children in his class at Rossmar about his passion for space and recently talked to them about solar flares and solar storms.

"For us that was another big breakthrough, and we can only look forward to more."