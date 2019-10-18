Stars tee off at Royal Portrush to raise £25k for children's kidney fund

Stephen Watson, organiser of the NI Children’s Kidney Fund charity golf day at Royal Portrush, with (from left) Darren Cave, Jonathan Rea, David Healy and Andy Ward

Sports stars were out in force at Royal Portrush yesterday to raise a record £25,000 for the Northern Ireland Children's Kidney Fund.

BBC NI sports presenter and organiser Stephen Watson - who has spoken about his own battle with kidney failure - was joined by World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, rugby stars Darren Cave, Andy Ward and Stephen Ferris, and Linfield manager David Healy.

"It's been brilliant, this will really help children with renal failure, who can be exhausted after facing dialysis every week," Mr Watson said.

"It also helps families with other children in the household, who can get slightly neglected."