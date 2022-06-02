State of unionism, partygate, RHI, and centenary celebrations... Foster speaks out on her busy year

A year on from her humiliating departure as DUP leader, you might expect Arlene Foster to still be in the doldrums.

But with the burden of leadership lifted from her shoulders, the former First Minister has instead been having the time of her life.

Now a regular newspaper columnist, avid tweeter and GB News presenter, Dame Arlene didn’t sit on the sidelines for long.

The first sign that political exile might be suiting her well came when the man who replaced her resigned on June 17, 2021 — just 21 days after Edwin Poots had become DUP leader.

“Just had a lovely lunch at Deanes At Queens with a good friend,” she tweeted.

“It’s great hospitality is open again — hope everyone is having a great day this lovely sunny afternoon.”

Just last month, Dame Arlene was embroiled in an online spat with Piers Morgan who weighed in on the Assembly election result by voicing concerns about the “inevitable collapse of the United Kingdom”.

She retorted: “I have to say if people are going to comment on NI they should at least have the basics. Unionism is still the largest designation and nationalism lost more seats.”

It was in the run-up to that election that sharp words were exchanged between Mrs Foster and the leader of the Alliance Party.

The row started when Mrs Long made a reference to the former enterprise minister’s role in the disastrous RHI ‘cash for ash’ scheme.

“Maybe you just weren’t over every jot and tittle?” she had tweeted. Mrs Foster hit back: “And maybe you let us see how nasty you really are from time to time.”

The bruising post included the hashtags “maskslips” and “nastyparty”.

Just last week the former Fermanagh and South Tyrone representative claimed people are fed up of the partygate scandal plaguing the Prime Minister.

“This isn’t going to go away unfortunately but I think people are sick, sore and tired listening to it,” she told GB News.

On Saturday Mrs Foster was spotted with friends during centenary celebrations at Stormont where she was snapped wearing a red, white and blue scarf and a broach bearing the image of an Ulster flag.

“What a day of catching up,” she wrote on social media.

“So very proud of NI.”

The politician turned broadcaster was photographed with her old deputy Lord Dodds, his wife Diane , the former economy minister, and co-opted Lagan Valley MLA Emma Little-Pengelly.

Mrs Foster also posed for pictures with the DUP’s current leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who was wearing his Orange sash while parading.