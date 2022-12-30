State Papers: Bill Clinton branded Gerry Adams’ response to 1996 Canary Wharf bomb ‘pretty gutless’

US President Bill Clinton told then-taoiseach John Bruton that Sinn Féin’s Gerry Adams was “pretty gutless” in trying to blame Britain for the Northern Ireland talks stalemate that led to the ending of the IRA ceasefire and the devastating Canary Wharf bomb in February 1996.

Secret papers released as part of the State Archive also revealed that Mr Adams was adamant he did not know in advance of the planned London truck bomb that used Libyan Semtex – and would have had “serious dilemmas” if he had known about it.

A briefing note on a phone conversation between Mr Clinton and Mr Bruton on the evening of February 9, 1996, revealed how appalled the leaders were about the ceasefire ending and the truck bombing.

Mr Bruton noted he had met Mr Adams a few days previously.

“It was a very normal meeting and he appears to be completely taken aback by what happened. Now that could be of course an act – but at the same time his statement has not condemned it, which is the problem.

“They are saying that they regret it, which is a word that they used at the height of the violence. Now they haven’t condemned it and they haven’t disassociated themselves.”

Mr Clinton was scathing in his reply: “Well, I mean Adams was just here a few days ago… Yeah, I understand. You know blaming the British for it, I think under these circumstances, is pretty gutless.”

Mr Clinton said all the governments would have to review their attitudes and approaches in light of the Canary Wharf bombing.

“Yeah, I agree with that and I think you know, I guess, we don’t want to overreact to it. But, on the other hand, it sure is sad. I mean it is a very troubling thing.”

Mr Adams, in a private briefing with Government officials, insisted he did not know about the bombing in advance.

Two people died in the massive London Docklands bombing, which ended the 17-month IRA ceasefire. It caused massive damage to business properties in the area estimated at more than £800m (€2bn today).

A confidential document recorded the Sinn Féin leader’s response to the bombing.

“Mr Adams said that he was glad he did not know in advance about the bomb, because it would have raised serious dilemmas in terms of the moral imperative to prevent or report it,” a civil servant noted.

“He added that he would have been forced to override this: he would not have been able to tell people in advance because of his republicanism.”

Mr Adams, in a personal statement to government officials which he insisted be kept “strictly confidential”, warned he now had a major decision to make about his future.

“This was that if it was not possible to put things together again, he would have a hard decision to make if he was to avoid becoming useless to the peace process,” the memo noted.

“This was a very emotional thing. He would not want to abandon people and if he became ‘like you’, as officials, his community would distrust all he stood for.”

In a subsequent briefing, Mr Adams said “that we were in the end game of all of this”.

The Sinn Féin leader acknowledged that the Canary Wharf bombing had delivered “an awful kick in the balls” to the peace process.

“We needed the British government to sign up in a way that showed they mean business.”

A further meeting outlined how concerned he was about the threat of further bombings. “Adams expressed concern that bombs could be used to embarrass Sinn Féin or those who spoke to them. He commented that the great weakness of the military approach was that it put the future of the struggle in the hands of ‘whoever was out there’.

“Some people (in the Republican movement) thought it was the best thing ever. Some felt it was justified by the experience of the previous 18 months. However there were others who saw beyond this, and the debate was continuing (within republicanism).”

Mr Adams warned officials that his ability to influence the IRA depended on what assistance he was given by the British and Irish governments – and how the two governments would support meaningful settlement talks.

Northern Secretary Patrick Mayhew had previously warned that Mr Adams “was in a bad way and needed help.”

Another memo noted that Mr Adams and Martin McGuinness were “irreplaceable” in the peace talks process.

The Sinn Féin leader, on another occasion, repeated a comment he had made to Mr Bruton that, in British eyes, the only difference between him and Mr Adams was that Mr Adams was the one with the beard.” “The British approach everything from an empire mentality” he warned.