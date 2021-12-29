State Papers: John Bruton shot down ‘mind-boggling’ safari idea to boost NI peace process

Former Taoiseach John Bruton with George Mitchell, then US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland

Taoiseach John Bruton described as mind-boggling a bizarre plan to take Sinn Fein and Unionist leaders to a remote South Africa game reserve for peace talks in 1997 – and to have everyone take part in a midnight safari as a bonding exercise.

The revelation came in secret papers released as part of the State Archive.

A total of seven years of confidential State files in relation to Northern Ireland have been released covering 1991-1997.

Confidential documents from the Department of the Taoiseach on January 16, 1997, revealed the Government was left baffled by some proposals to help end the logjam over the protracted Northern Ireland peace talks.

Mr Bruton had been asked to consider a proposal for a special Northern Ireland peace seminar in South Africa with all Unionist and Nationalist leaders being invited.

However, the Fine Gael leader was not impressed by the idea – and was left baffled by a suggestion to have a bonding exercise with a midnight game hunt at the remote game reserve.

“This is rubbish. It is the sort of indulgence that adds to the problem,” he noted in a handwritten summary of the proposal.

“It is rewarding intransigencies to fly people abroad who won’t do business at home. JB”.

One element of the proposal was for everyone present to take part “in a midnight game hunting expedition.”

“On a lighter note, I mentioned to you that, in the interests of togetherness it is envisaged that the NI politicians would take part collectively in a midnight game-hunting expedition,” the memo outlined.

“The mind boggles,” Mr Bruton simply noted in a handwritten summary.

Professor Padraig O’Malley of the University of Massachusetts in Boston had outlined the South African seminar to take place between February 27 and March 3 – supported by funding from both the Ireland Fund and the South African Government.

Prof O’Malley indicated that a number of the Northern Ireland leaders had expressed their potential support for such a seminar to help the peace process.