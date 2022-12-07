State papers: NI records office lifts lid on Good Friday Agreement peace talks

Papers on key events and security matters in 1997/98 declassified and made available to public

The release includes papers on the negotiations that led to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement

From Good Friday Agreement negotiations to parades and security — the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland has lifted the lid on previously unreleased files giving us a glimpse into our history.

Each year, PRONI releases previously declassified government files under its 20-year rule and makes them available to the public.

This year’s files have now been made public online, providing an insight into some of the key events from 1997 to 1998.

In collaboration with Ulster University, almost 500 documents from this period have now been added to the CAIN (Conflict Archive on the Internet) website.

The papers include those on political negotiations leading up to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in April 1998 and efforts that followed to establish the institutions laid out in the historic peace accord.

Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern sign the Good Friday Agreement

Files relating to other political and security matters — including around contentious parades — have also been released.

David Huddleston, acting director of PRONI, stressed the importance of the project.

“It is important that public records are made easily available to help increase understanding of our recent past by showing the details and thinking behind political developments,” he said.

“The work with CAIN has enhanced access to key historical documents by making them viewable online from anywhere in the world.

“The PRONI on CAIN resource now amounts to a significant volume of archive material dating from the 1960s to 1998 and I welcome the ongoing collaboration with Ulster University to make this possible.”

Dr Brendan Lynn is the deputy director of CAIN and a politics lecturer at Ulster University.

“CAIN is delighted to continue its co-operation with PRONI, which now dates back to 2010,” he said.

“The addition of this new material brings the total number of PRONI documents on CAIN to just over 4,000. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the Department for Communities for the funding provided to CAIN, back in November 2021, that enabled this latest piece of work to be completed.

“The information itself is easily available and free of charge and will be undoubtedly of great interest to students, researchers, teachers and lecturers or to anyone looking for information on the recent political and social history of Northern Ireland.”

The documents can now be viewed on the CAIN website, which also holds a wide range of material on the conflict and politics from 1968 to the present day.

Since its inception, CAIN has been incredibly popular, having received 24 million visits since it was launch back in 1997.

There are now more than 4,081 PRONI records on CAIN, amounting to around 17,160 pages.

Last year’s state papers release included revelations that the Northern Ireland Office, in 1998, considered flying the Irish Tricolour on government buildings in Northern Ireland; an NI grammar school tried to keep secret sections of a report into a notorious paedophile teacher; and NIO officials being briefed about “so-called pastors” working to nurture a new generation of Billy Wrights for an “NI Jihad”.