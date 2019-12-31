State papers: Sinn Fein demand for curb on legally-held guns rejected by officials

Claims by Sinn Fein that legally held firearms posed a threat to nationalists were dismissed by civil servants, declassified confidential documents have revealed.

The party believed legal guns in Northern Ireland were largely in the hands of unionists, and had lobbied for greater restrictions on firearms ownership.

The right to bear arms was guaranteed in the 1689 Bill of Rights, in which the new King William of Orange enshrined a series of rights for his subjects. Catholics were excluded.

A briefing pack from Northern Ireland Office (NIO) official Christine Collins on November 21, 1995, under a subheading 'Threat to minority community', states: "It is quite mischievous and misleading for Sinn Fein or others to argue that there is (or should be) linkage between PIRA's arsenal of weapons, and those firearms held by the law-abiding community for legitimate and peaceful purposes, or that the latter pose a potential threat to the minority community. Neither is there any truth in their allegation of 'hundreds of thousands of legally held weapons in Protestant hands' or that these firearms are 'mainly used to intimidate Catholics' (the total number of legal firearms in circulation at September 30, 1995 was 133,651).

"Our critics should be challenged to identify the source and basis of these unsubstantial claims. The law does not permit the RUC (or Ministers) to take account of a person's religion or politics when considering their suitability or need for a firearm."

It also stated that police said that a number of Sinn Fein politicians themselves had legally held weapons and outlined reasons why there should be no change in the law.

It said: "The RUC have confirmed that five Sinn Fein councillors have firearms certificates by which they hold five shotguns and two air rifles.

"In summary, quite apart from the very real practical and economic problems for the whole farming community, any universal ban of firearms would be questionable in law, impossible to enforce, and lead to increased trade in black market weapons."

The briefing pack also revealed that "there were 10,365 (at September 30, down from 10,448 at November 1, 1994) personal protection weapons on legal issue in Northern Ireland; these do not include those service-issue weapons held by RUC/RIR members" and that "these guns are issued for defensive, and not offensive, purposes".

A follow-up policy document from Ms Collins from the Police Division on November 28, 1995 was also contained in the Police Matters file.

She said: "I am in no doubt that we are correct in firmly rejecting any Sinn Fein misinformation, half-baked arguments or unsubstantiated allegations about the supposed threat which the limited shooting community might conceivably pose to nationalists at some future date in, as yet, unspecified circumstances.

"There are, as you are aware, a considerable number of firearms held legally by nationalists, but is anyone suggesting that they might turn these against their unionist neighbours?"

The notes added that "neither community has felt compelled over the last 25 years to turn its legally held firearms against the other despite periods of extreme and determined provocation by the paramilitaries".

"There is no rational ground for Sinn Fein's 'doomsday' scenario. We should therefore do nothing which might give credence to it, or lead them to hope that the law on firearms in Northern Ireland can be based on fundamental misconceptions.

"What we can (and must) do is attempt to tackle the 'real' perceptions and deep-seated fears of the nationalist community in this area, by bringing the facts and issues out for debate, in a logical, open fashion.

"Pretending, to a child frightened by a nightmare of a wolf under the bed, that the wolf is in fact there, doesn't help to calm it.

"Showing the child the empty space under the bed, and later taking it to the zoo to see real wolves, does, in my experience (although that won't prevent the next nightmare, centring perhaps on killer goldfish!)."