State pension plea for terminally ill workers from cancer charity Marie Curie

Cancer charity Marie Curie is calling for workers who are in end-of-life care to be given the state pension after it was revealed 2,000 people die in poverty every year.

New research shows working-age people are twice as likely to die below the poverty line as pensioners.

Belfast, Derry City and Strabane, and Newry, Mourne and Down council areas are among the areas most at risk.

The charity revealed the statistics in a report based on research from Loughborough University.

It found more than one in four (26%) people here of working age who is terminally ill is at high risk of dying in poverty. The figure rises to (29.6%) in Belfast.

Marie Curie is calling for urgent action to give people who are dying access to their state pension, saying the benefits system for those of working-age who are terminally ill fails to protect them.

“Having to reduce or give up work, combined with the added costs of living with a terminal illness, such as higher energy bills and paying for home adaptations and care, all contribute to the likelihood of financial hardship amongst this group,” the charity said.

Marie Curie is launching its Dying in Poverty campaign and petition this week, urging a range of measures to help terminally ill people who are struggling with the cost of living at the end of their lives.

“Thousands of local people are reaching the end of their lives in poverty, unable to make the most of the time they have left because of unaffordable bills and a constant fear about making ends meet,” said Joan McEwan of Marie Curie.

“The scale of Northern Ireland’s end-of-life poverty crisis is truly shameful.

“For even one terminally ill person to spend their last days in this situation is unacceptable, but for nearly one in eight local people to die in poverty is shocking.

“We need concrete solutions from Stormont and we need them quickly.

“A good starting point is ensuring people with a terminal illness get early access to their state pension.

“This will give them the means to have a better quality of life in the time they have left.

“It’s an appalling indictment of our society if we sit back and do nothing to address this.”