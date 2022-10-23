Statue of Baroness May Blood should be erected in Belfast City Hall, claims Alliance Party councillor

A statue of the late Baroness May Blood should be erected at Belfast City Hall, according to the Alliance Party councillor Michael Long.

Mr Long was speaking after the death of the former Labour peer and integrated education campaigner was announced on Friday.

The former president of the Labour Party in Northern Ireland died at the age of 84, with political parties from across the spectrum leaving tributes in her honour.

Now the call has come from the councillor that there should be a statue within the grounds of city hall and that a book of condolence should also be opened.

“Everyone was devastated to hear the news of May Blood’s passing and my thoughts go out to her loved ones and colleagues,” he said.

“She was universally loved across Belfast and indeed Northern Ireland, which was evident in the range of tributes from all quarters which followed the announcement of her death.

“City hall has two remaining spots for statues available in the grounds and while it would likely be the last thing May would have asked for, we believe it would be the perfect tribute to her given the impact she made on all who met her, subject to her family agreeing to the proposal.

“I also believe a book of condolence being opened at city hall would also allow the people of the city to pay their own tributes to Baroness Blood.

“The recent decision to erect statues of Mary Ann McCracken and Winifred Carney at city hall has helped improve the recognition of women to the history of our city. One of May Blood would bring further acknowledgement and diversity.

“Any statue would likely take some years to produce and erect, but it would ensure her legacy will be permanently remembered and live on in future generations.”

May Blood served as a peer in the House of Lords from 31 July 1999 before retiring in 2018.

She previously worked in a linen mill from 1952 to 1989 before going on to become involved with the Northern Ireland Women's Coalition in the 1990s.

The peer was regularly involved in community work throughout her life, running a training project for long-term unemployed men in the Shankill Road and also being involved with the Greater Shankill Partnership.

She was awarded an MBE in 1995 and also held honourary degrees from Ulster University, Queen’s University and the Open University.

Both Michelle O’Neill and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson were among those who paid tribute to the legacy of the campaigner.