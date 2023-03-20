Statue of first Celtic manager to be unveiled in Newry

A life-sized bronze statue in honour of Celtic Football Club’s first manager, Willie Maley, is to be unveiled in Newry next month after years of campaigning from locally based football supporters.

Maley was born in 1868 at the Newry Military Barracks, roughly where the city’s Mourneview Park sits now.

Planning permission was passed for the two-metre-high statue at Monaghan Row in August 2022 and campaigners have now announced it will be unveiled on April 15, with several former Celtic football players attending to mark the occasion.

Maley managed Celtic FC from 1897 to 1940 and won 16 league championships and 14 Scottish Cups during his 43-year tenure to become a legendary figure in Glasgow, often referred to as the man who made the club into the giant of world football it is today.

However, he has never been recognised in his place of birth.

The sporting and heritage project is being progressed by the Newry Willie Maley Memorial Group, which has campaigned to ensure a fitting memorial to the football legend is delivered.

The initiative involves the Celtic family and the wider community and close to £80,000 has been raised to fund the statue, which will stand on a black granite plinth in memory of a renowned native sporting manager and player.

A spokesperson for the group said: “As pointed out previously, this project was funded by you [the supporters], and only you, with no financial backing from any party or official office, and that’s something to be proud of.

“In the years ahead we can look back and say, without contradiction, that the statue is owned by the supporters.”

Willie Maley

The community group has thanked Newry, Mourne and Down District Council for its support and advice and confirmed that a parade, led by three flute bands, will be leaving from Mourneview Park at 3.30pm on the short walk to Monaghan Row, where three former Celtic players — Joe Miller, Jackie McNamara and Tommy Johnson — will participate in the unveiling.

While Maley was well known in the area and has a local junior football competition and a Celtic supporters’ club named after him, Celtic fans met with councillors in 2019 to discuss gaining permission for a statue, with the proposal receiving cross-community support.

Among those who backed the project were Rangers FC fan and Ulster Unionist councillor David Taylor and former Sinn Fein council chairman Charlie Casey.

The Newry Willie Maley Memorial Group set up an online fundraising campaign in 2019.

It hoped to raise £15,000 towards the cost of the statue but has reached almost £80,000.

The members of the group held a fundraiser at Glasgow’s Celtic Park last April. Former Celtic manager and Northern Ireland international Martin O’Neill was among the guests at the event, which raised more than £32,000.