Stella-Lily McCorkindale: Balloons released to Taylor Swift song as mourners gather for funeral of five-year-old in Belfast

Over 100 mourners gathered today in Belfast at the funeral of a five-year-old girl who died after contracting Strep A.

Balloons were released into the sky as friends and family said goodbye to Stella-Lily McCorkindale.

Several attendees wore rainbow coloured ties.

Floral tributes, including some in the shape of a teddy bear and an angel, were set outside her grandmother’s north Belfast home ahead of the funeral, which came just weeks before what would have been her sixth birthday.

Mourners stood outside the terraced house as Stella-Lily's pink coffin painted with rainbows and stars was taken outside after a funeral gathering.

The song Shake it Off by Taylor Swift was played before balloons of different colours were released.

The coffin was then placed into a horse drawn carriage which led a cortege on a slow walk to the nearby Shankill Road.

From there, mourners travelled on to Roselawn crematorium in the east of the city.

Stella-Lily was a Primary 2 pupil at Black Mountain Primary School.

Last week, Stella-Lily's death was described by her school as a "tragic loss".

"Stella-Lily was a very bright and talented little girl, and very popular with both staff and children, and will be greatly missed by everyone at school," the school said in a statement.

Over £11,000 was raised to support the McCorkindale family at this time via a GoFundMe page.

The organiser of the page said: “The pain her [Stella-Lily’s] family are going through right now is unbearable.”

“We would like to try and help this family by raising some money to help towards any costs and bills they have.

“I know it's a hard time of year for everyone but if you could spare any money to help I know they would be truly grateful. Or even just sharing it will help massively.

“No parent should ever have to bury their child, I can't even imagine the pain they are in.”

The original goal for the fundraiser was £4,000 but it has since raised almost triple that figure.

The deaths of 16 children with Strep A have been confirmed in the UK in recent months.

Stella Lily’s heartbroken father revealed last week that she had been sent home from hospital twice and told to drink Lucozade Sport following becoming unwell.

“I was made to feel stupid for bringing her to hospital the first time, they looked at me like I shouldn’t have brought her,” he said.

“I was made to feel like I was a burden yet the third time we took her in, the doctor had her diagnosed and started on antibiotics within 15 minutes.”

The Belfast Trust said in a statement that “every aspect of the care Stella-Lily received is being carefully reviewed. The death of a child is a heartbreaking event for family and friends and in such tragic circumstances we give the family space to grieve.”

Mourners at the funeral of Stella-Lily McCorkindale

