Stena Line passengers able to disembark after two-hour wait at Belfast Harbour

Stena Line passengers have now exited the ferry in Belfast following a two-hour wait due to complications with a ramp.

An issue with a ramp at Belfast Harbour had left passengers unable to disembark.

It’s understood the ferry 3.30pm boat from Cairnryan was due to dock at Belfast Harbour around 5.40pm.

They were all able to leave around 7.50pm.

Passenger Michael Sadlier told the Belfast Telegraph travellers were stuck on board as the dockside ramp will not come down.

“Therefore they can’t get any vehicles off and we’ve been here for around an hour at this stage,” he explained earlier.

“No passengers have left the ferry, no vehicles can leave the ferry.

“It’s not the actual ferry, it’s an issue at the dock.”

He added: “There are lorries, camper vans, young kids onboard with their parents, lots of cars. It’s bunged because it’s summer and people are going on trips.

“We have no idea when we’re getting off. It’s unbelievable that we’re sitting here in Belfast and can see how to get off, but can’t."

It was affecting not only passengers destined for Belfast, Mr Sadlier said, but those waiting to get on the return journey to Cairnryan.

Belfast Harbour and Stena Line have now resolved the issue.

Stena Line said the ferry has experienced a disembarkation issue on its arrival into Belfast Harbour.

“The fixed ramp at the VT4 terminal in Belfast Harbour has developed a technical problem and as a result car passengers cannot currently depart the ship.

“Foot passengers have been able to disembark the vessel and Belfast Harbour engineers are on site trying to resolve the issue.”

Providing an update, a spokesperson added: “Happy to report that Belfast Harbour engineers have now repaired the fault and we are now able to disembark the ship.”