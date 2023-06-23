Stena Line passengers stuck on boat at Belfast Harbour

An issue with a ramp at Belfast Port has left passengers unable to disembark a Stena Line ferry.

It’s understood the ferry 3.30pm boat from Cairnryan was due to dock at Belfast Harbour around 5.40pm.

Passenger Michael Sadlier told the Belfast Telegraph travellers have been stuck on board for over an hour as the dockside ramp will not come down.

“Therefore they can’t get any vehicles off and we’ve been here for around an hour at this stage,” he explained.

“No passengers have left the ferry, no vehicles can leave the ferry.

“It’s not the actual ferry, it’s an issue at the dock.”

He added: “There are lorries, camper vans, young kids onboard with their parents, lots of cars. It’s bunged because it’s summer and people are going on trips.

“We have no idea when we’re getting off. It’s unbelievable that we’re sitting here in Belfast and can see how to get off, but can’t."

It’s affecting not only passengers destined for Belfast, Mr Sadlier said, but those waiting to get on the return journey to Cairnryan.

Belfast Harbour and Stena Line are currently working to resolve the issue.

Stena Line was contacted for comment.