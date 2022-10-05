Stena Line reverses decision to ban all pets from deck in Irish Sea crossing

Stena Line is set to create a pet-friendly area on its Belfast to Cairnryan route - but the animals must be in carrier cases onboard.

The company announced last month that pets were to be banned from passenger areas on their Irish Sea route.

Its policy had allowed companion animals on board in secured pet carriers but after October 31, no dogs would have been allowed on deck or in any passenger areas between Belfast and Cairnryan.

However, a spokesperson for Stena Line said there has been a “considerable amount of feedback from customers on the impact of this decision to their current and future travel plans”.

“Stena Line has listened carefully to input from its passengers and the concerns that people have raised, both in support and in opposition to the proposal,” said the company.

“In response, and in close liaison with its crews, Stena Line is happy to confirm that following a detailed review, it is now proposing to create a designated ‘pet-friendly area’ on its two Superfast vessels operating on the Belfast – Cairnryan route.”

The Pet Friendly Area (PFA), due to come into operation from November 1, will allow those people with dogs in carrier cases only - size of carrier 82cmx52cmx52cm - to bring them onboard and make the crossing in this area alongside their pets.

“The designated area will be on deck eight,” explained Stena Line.

“Pets will not be permitted in other passenger areas including the Taste Restaurant, Stena Plus and the Hygge Lounge.

“As almost 90% of dogs that travel with Stena Line accompany vehicle drivers and remain in customer cars, it is hoped that the provision of a PFA will be viewed positively by the small proportion of customers who use pet carriers.

“Customers are advised that the rule on pets remaining in their carriers during the crossing will be strictly enforced, and all pets must be pre-booked to travel at the time of booking.

“Larger pets unable to fit inside carry cases must be pre-booked into the onboard kennels or remain in customer vehicles during the crossing.

“The company is also currently looking at options to improve the provision of onboard kennels and will provide more details in due course.”