Stench overpowering classy Cultra caused by wastewater leak into Belfast Lough

A foul odour near Cultra that sparked a wave of complaints from residents has been identified as wastewater leaking into Belfast Lough.

NI Water has been working to resolve a blockage near Cultra, an affluent residential neighbourhood near Holywood in north Co Down, after complaints to local elected representatives.

Alliance MLA for the area Andrew Muir said: “This leakage of waste water has not only caused a poor smell within the locality, it also poses a real public health risk. And it is indicative of the lack of investment within our waste water systems.

“It is important that waste water is properly treated before being discharged – raw wastewater affects marine life and the quality of life of residents surrounding the discharge site. I am glad to see that NI Water are rectifying the issues within this specific location and hope normal conditions can be returned without delay.”

Councillor Martin McRandal said: “Residents were affected as a result of this blockage. I want to thank constituents who got in touch with myself and I also want to thank NI Water for acting once informed of the issues.

“I have worked with Environmental Health Officers in the council to help resolve any ongoing issues as a result of the leakage and will be keeping an eye on this matter to ensure that there are no further pollution incidents.”

Meanwhile, NI Water has outlined works to desilt an area in Bangor, projected to conclude in early 2024.

The Drainage Area Study aims to offer a comprehensive understanding of network capacity issues for NI Water and help plan future investment.

NI Water said: “We have for some time been advising of the issues across Northern Ireland arising from historic underinvestment in our wastewater infrastructure. We will invest £2.2bn during PC21 (the five-year period commencing 1 April 2021), with over £1bn being invested in wastewater assets.

“However, the full scale of wastewater issues will realistically take at least 12 to 18 years, or two to three price control periods, to address.”

Mr Muir MLA said: “I am pleased to see NI Water taking action to address the recurrent flooding concerns in the Rugby Avenue area of Bangor. These are the right steps being taken by NI Water to reassure residents and businesses within the area.

“The persistent flooding has been a source of distress for residents and local businesses. I appreciate the intervention by both DfI and NI Water but we need sustained interventions to remove the risk of damaging flooding occurring.”

He added: “I intend to keep the pressure on DfI with regular cleaning to ensure no blockages trigger flooding and making the case for reform and funding of NI Water so they can deliver the long-term solutions required from the Drainage Area Study.

“It is wrong that local residents and businesses may have to wait nearly two decades before suitable infrastructure is deployed.”