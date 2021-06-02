‘Step-change’ in approach needed, says DUP’s Poots ahead of Party Leaders’ Forum

New DUP leader Edwin Poots has said there must be a “step-change” in the Executive’s approach, ahead of the first Party Leaders’ Forum since he took over the post.

The establishment of the Party Leaders' Forum came about as a result of the New Decade, New Approach deal which restored power sharing to Stormont in January 2020, with the Executive parties meeting once a month.

The meeting on Thursday afternoon comes almost a week after Mr Poots was formally ratified as the new leader of the DUP, while also coming in the middle of widespread speculation over when he will appoint his ministerial team.

Outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster said she plans to resign immediately once Edwin Poots reshuffles the party ministerial positions.

Under Assembly rules her resignation would also put Michelle O’Neill out of a job as deputy first minister and trigger a seven-day countdown for both roles to be filled.

In a message ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Mr Poots urged the five parties to engage in “dialogue and a common purpose to work together”.

“This meeting can provide a useful opportunity to ensure there is a smooth transition to changes within the Executive team and also to ensure our focus is on the matters of most importance to the people we all represent,” he said.

“It is an opportunity for us to affirm the commitments in New Decade, New Approach to operate the political institutions on the basis of “good faith, trust and mutual respect and reaffirm our commitment to the principles of power-sharing and cross community protection as contained in the Belfast Agreement.”

It has been speculated Sinn Fein could seek concessions around the Irish language act in order to nominate its choice for the deputy first minister position in order to avoid an early election.

Michelle O’Neill said she needed to see “delivery” on the New Decade, New Approach commitments.

“The commitment to an Irish language act was a key component of the NDNA deal. Failure to honour these commitments is just not a sustainable position ... there can be no more false dawns,” she added.

Pointing to the significant numbers on Northern Ireland’s health waiting lists, Mr Poots said the challenge as the region emerges out of lockdown “is not over”.

“Too much time was lost at the start of this Assembly term when no decisions could be made,” he said.

“In the time which remains there must be a step-change in delivering good governance for all the people of Northern Ireland and taking through the ambitious legislative programme that has already been outlined.”