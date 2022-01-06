Stephen Clements was ‘my brother, my hero’: Tributes paid on second anniversary of BBC NI radio presenter’s death

Fans of talented radio presenter asked to light a candle to ensure legacy lives on

Stephen Clements on his first week at the BBC on September 25, 2019. Photo: Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph

The brother of the late popular radio presenter Stephen Clements has paid tribute to him on the second anniversary of his sibling’s death.

Gavin Clements posted a message along with an image of Stephen on Twitter saying: “My brother, my hero! You were and are so loved #NeverForget.”

Thursday marks two years since the talented presenter, who worked for Q Radio before landing a morning slot on BBC Radio Ulster, died suddenly.

His death caused shockwaves across Northern Ireland with politicians, well-known personalities and radio listeners united in grief.

A charity established in Stephen’s memory, the Stephen Clements Foundation, has asked the public to light candles at 7pm.

A post explained: "Tomorrow [Thursday] marks the second anniversary since Stephen Clements left us. Our hearts are broken and he is missed so much every day.

"In loving memory, we are asking you to light a candle at 7pm tomorrow

"Take a moment to reflect and a moment to remember him

"Think of Stephen, the laughs, and all the memories. Together, we can make sure his legacy lives on.

"He was a shining light, that will shine bright forever."

In response to Gavin’s post, others also paid tribute, including one person who said: “Two years already.

“It’s really doesn’t seem it. Thinking of you and your family today. Take comfort in the fact that your brother is loved by so many & still touches many lives daily.”

Another person tweeted: “Thinking of the Clements family. God comfort your broken hearts. Will light candle at 7...God bless you all. Rest in peace and rise in glory Stephen.”

A fellow fan also offered their condolences, posting: “Thinking of you and your family today, listened to him every day, some days even made me late for work because I couldn't get out of the car with laughter. True legend.”

In June 2021 a memorial bench nicknamed the ‘Stevie bench’ on the Castle Green at Carrickfergus Castle was unveiled in Stephen's memory.

Last September, Stephen was posthumously inducted into the 2021 IMRO Radio Awards Hall of Fame.

Speaking at the time, a spokesperson for IMRO said Stephen’s talent “lay in his genuine affection for other people and an eye for the everyday madness of daily life, allowing us all to laugh out loud, especially in difficult times”.

“Stephen had an incredible knack of being able to prick pomposity but still remain on good terms with the great and the good,” they added.

"Both First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy FM Martin McGuinness were regular listeners to the show and both invited him for private meetings at Stormont where they admitted to being fans of the show, even when he sent them up.”