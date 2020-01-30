Stephen Martin 'taking legal advice' over PSNI deputy chief constable shortlist rejection

Outgoing temporary PSNI deputy chief constable Stephen Martin has taken legal advice after he was overlooked in the recruitment process for the permanent position.

Mr Martin announced he would retire in February after it emerged he was not shortlisted to be interviewed for the role, despite acting in a temporary capacity since August 2018.

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr Martin said he felt he had "a number of years" left to serve in the force, however "regrettably this did not work out".

"When you apply for a position, you weigh these things up carefully and put a lot of personal investment into it and preparation," he said.

"When it doesn't work out I think, naturally, anybody in my position would be disappointed."

Earlier this week, Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers, who was to be one of five politicians on the interview panel, withdrew from the process over concerns about fairness.

Mr Martin said: "These processes need to be rigorously fair and lawful - if that were not the case I would certainly be shocked, I would be grossly disappointed and I would feel considerably let down. I have taken legal advice and the [Policing Board] are aware of that."

Alan Chambers wrote to the Policing Board to voice his concerns.

"This is - to say the least - a most unsatisfactory state of affairs and I would therefore like it to be formally noted that my confidence in this recruitment process is less than it was at the start of last week, and far short of where it needs to be," he said.

A Policing Board spokesperson defended the recruitment process.

“The recruitment process for the Deputy Chief Constable position is based on the principles of merit, fairness and openness. It incorporates independent scrutiny at all stages to provide additional probity and transparency," they said.

"As the process is ongoing the board will not be making any further comment."

Stephen Martin (51) began his policing career as a cadet at the age of 16 and was previously responsible for the PSNI's Crime Operations Department.

He was among the final candidates who was interviewed for the role of chief constable last year, missing out to Simon Byrne.

Mr Martin was awarded the Queen's Police Medal in the 2013 Birthday Honours list and received an OBE in 2018.

It is understood four out of eight applicants for the deputy chief constable post were not called for interview on the basis of their application forms.

Interviews for the position, which comes with an annual salary of £168,000, are being held this week with the appointment expected to be announced on Friday.

In his final tweet as a police officer, Mr Martin said he loved every day of his 34 years of service.

"Often challenging, at times heart breaking but always a privilege," he posted alongside a picture of him as a young officer and as temporary deputy chief constable.

"I remember with pride and sadness my fallen colleagues and in particular, my dad, who died on duty 27 years ago and who inspired me to join."