Stephen Nolan apologises after caller uses racial slur live on air 

Stephen Nolan has apologised after one of the callers to his popular BBC Radio Ulster breakfast show used a racial slur live on air.

On Friday morning the show was discussing the next DUP leader when a caller used the N-word. He was quickly removed from the air and an apology was issued to listeners.

Mr Nolan was asking callers who they thought should be the next leader what they would ask leading candidates DAERA Minister Edwin Poots and DUP Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson if they had the chance.

He said the pair were welcome on the show anytime they wish.

'Darren from Belfast' said he would "like to ask both the prospective candidates a very, very basic question".

"How would they possibly deal with the N-word in the woodpile?"

Mr Nolan immediately interjected.

"That is an outrageous and unacceptable language Darren," he said.

"Completely unacceptable, we unreservedly apologise for that language and if you ever, ever intend to come on this station again and use such language, you sir are not welcome.

"Go and educate yourself, how dare you use that language."