Stephen Nolan: Controlling my weight would be a true measure of success, not money

BBC broadcaster feels he has also failed by not becoming a father

Millionaire broadcaster Stephen Nolan believes he is not a success in life because of a failure to manage his weight — and not having any children.

In a candid interview, the television and radio presenter said he hated when people suggest he is a success because of his millionaire status.

“I hate people suggesting I’m successful because I’m not,” the 48-year-old told the Sunday Times.

“Being a millionaire is not a success to me. The two things I would consider successful would be to have a normal weight and children. I don’t have either.”

As he ages, Nolan revealed he is more and more worried about his health. Several years ago, the presenter managed to reduce his weight from 21 stone to 14, but has since put most of it back on.

“I’m a complete failure with my health. Weight has defeated me and continues to defeat me,” he said.

“No matter how hard I drive myself in other things, I’m a total and absolute failure with my weight. It gets me down, it worries me. Now I’m getting older, it worries me even more. I can’t beat it. I cannot do it.”

The presenter, who fronts The Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster, Stephen Nolan on BBC Radio 5 Live and Nolan Live, which returns to BBC1 on Wednesday, defended his more than £400,000 salary, among the broadcaster’s highest.

“I like earning money. I don’t think people in London should just be on the BBC’s Top Ten earning list. You should be able to sit in Northern Ireland, or in any of the nations, and punch in big figures,” he said.

He also revealed libel suits have been filed against two more individuals he claims abused him online.

Nolan, recently awarded large sums totalling more than £100,000 after successful actions against two other internet “trolls”, vowed he will spend money going after people he believes are trying to destroy him.

A writ has been issued in the High Court in Belfast against a Northern Ireland-based businesswoman, while the second claim will be in the High Court in Dublin against an estate agent based in the Republic of Ireland, Paul Tweed, his solicitor, told the Sunday Times.

Mr Tweed also represented former First Minister Arlene Foster, who was awarded £125,000 damages over a tweet by Christian Jessen, the presenter of Channel 4’s Embarrassing Bodies

“I don’t want to hurt people. I don’t want to be this rich guy going after people, but I’m as vulnerable as anyone else,” he said. “Rather than buy a new car I will spend my money going after somebody who has set out to destroy me.”

He added: “I get a lot of abuse about my presentation style. That’s acceptable. I get a lot of abuse about my weight. I talk about it, so there we go.

“But when someone threatens to put a bullet in your head ... I let that go for a while, then I thought, ‘No’. When there are people setting out to destroy me, and that is their sole aim ... In the past I would have turned a blind eye to that. I’m proactively going after them now.”

His vow comes ahead of the second reading of a bill to update the law to bring it more into line with England, where reforms were introduced in 2013 amid concerns London had become a libel destination for plaintiffs from various parts of the world.

Nolan also made a revealing comment about the regularity of crises happening here.

“For those of us who live in Northern Ireland it seems as though we’re always at a critical juncture. Once dramas are over, we move on to the next one.”