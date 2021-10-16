Stephen Nolan criticises anti-vax protestor who screamed abuse at his elderly mother

The broadcaster Stephen Nolan has hit out at an anti-vax protestor for “screaming abuse” at him and frightening his elderly mother.

Commenting about the incident on Twitter, Mr Nolan said: “I’ve just had anti vax protester, placard in hand, screaming abuse at me about BBC coverage of vaccines.

“I was helping mum get out of car to go shopping. In middle of Belfast City Centre , this woman said she didn’t care how much it upset my 80 year-old-mother. Disgusting .”

He added: “My mother was getting increasingly upset today, as this snarling, swearing woman hurled her anti vax abuse - blaming the BBC for everything .

“The fact that didn’t care about upsetting an 80-year-old pensioner has left me with a different type of anger.”

Responding to Mr Nolan was the Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson, who said: “Sorry you and your mum had to face that abuse”.

He also posted a link to a new report that said those who were unvaccinated were 11 more times likely to die from Covid-19.

The DUP MLA Peter Weir also called the incident “appalling behaviour”

"Some people have utterly lost the run of themselves and are displaying no consideration for other people”.

It follows an incident earlier this month in which the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood hit out at what he called “dangerous anti-vaxxers” for protesting outside his constituency office.

Protestors had gathered outside the empty office on a Saturday, with Mr Eastwood urging them to return during office hours so he could explain “how wrong and dangerous” they were.