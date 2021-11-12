Stephen Nolan painted as ‘Christmas fairy’ by Millisle superfan

One Stephen Nolan superfan in Millisle has brought a touch of festive flair to the BBC broadcaster, designing a window-sized Christmas caricature of the radio host.

Mr Nolan spoke to ‘Auntie Jules’ during his radio show on Friday, as she explained the artwork of the BBC man dressed as a fairy and standing beside a Christmas tree was a tribute to her love of him.

The huge design in the window shows Nolan in a pink tutu, with fairy wings, holding a wand and with a tattoo on his arm with “Julie” on it below a heart.

Speaking on the show, Jules said: “I've had elves, I’ve had snowmen, so I thought maybe Stephen this year. My neighbours and the people driving past the house, they stop to look at it.”

Niece Mary added: “She actually loves you, she listens to your show every morning and this year she decided to actually get you put on her window.

“I’m just raging we didn’t get your mummy put on as an angel on top of the tree. We love wee Audrey.”

Mary explained the design has been in the Co Down window from the end of Halloween and will stay up until January 6.

“It is the whole window it is you dressed up as a fairy with a wee star and you have a crown on your head and you are beside a Christmas tree.”

Responding, Mr Nolan joked he was “talking to my lawyers as we speak”.

He questioned the women on the size of the caricature however, saying he “couldn’t be as fat as that”.

The women responded that they “thought we actually took a few stone off you”.

Mr Nolan added: “I think it is stunning. What a beautiful handsome stunning physique there is in that window. I couldn’t have a belly that size, I couldn’t have breasts that size.”

Social media was quick to jump on and give their verdicts.

Twitter user Victor Brown said: “Oh Stephen this made me laugh. I think you’ve found your soulmate there.”

Nick added: “You have the best fans in the world.”

Not everyone was so impressed though, with one person saying it “really doesn’t look like you”, before joking “maybe it’s Stephen Nolando from Brazil”.