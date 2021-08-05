Stephen Nolan reveals mother hospitalised after fall

Broadcaster Stephen Nolan has thanked health workers after caring for his mother when she suffered a fall.

During a discussion around whether care home staff should be required to be vaccinated, Mr Nolan told BBC Radio Ulster audience that his mother - known to listeners as big Audrey - tripped and fell about four days ago.

With his mother taken to the “fantastic” Ulster Hospital, Mr Nolan shared his observations on entering a hospital for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

With hundreds of staff and visitors entering the buildings every day, he said he was struck by the lack of requirement to be vaccinated.

“As I’m walking through the hospital to go up and visit my mum, I’m thinking to myself there is no requirement to be vaccinated for the staff or indeed the visitors,” he said.

“How much would it protect that already under pressure hospital if there was? How much would it protect the people in there.

“As long as I had my mask on, I walked into that hospital and they weren’t and they can’t, of course they can’t, check for symptoms of visitors.

“The barriers to our hospitals are low and I’m not blaming the health service, I’m just stating a fact.

“You walk into hospital with no proof of vaccination, nothing. That also includes the staff.”

Mr Nolan said he wanted to make the point that hospitals in Northern Ireland were safe places, but wanted to ask what the community could do to make them safer.

Earlier, concerns were raised after it emerged that around one in five care homes in Northern Ireland are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks while around a quarter of care home staff remain unvaccinated.