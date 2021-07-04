Stephen Nolan to don England kit during radio show as NI Twitter debates support of Three Lions

The BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan has vowed to wear a “full England kit” when he presents his radio show on Monday morning.

The presenter has ignited a fierce debate on Twitter during England’s successful Euro 2020 campaign, as he has repeatedly asked his followers to “get behind” the Three Lions football team.

On Saturday, England cruised to a 4-0 win over Ukraine, with two goals from striker Harry Kane, a header from Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire and a long-awaited goal from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

The win sets up a much-anticipated semi-final clash with Denmark at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Describing himself as a “devoted fan” in the Twitter post following the win, Mr Nolan wrote: “I’m going into the BBC on Monday morning in full England kit.”

Before Saturday’s match, the BBC man has been regularly tweeting his support for the England team, arguing he is “both Irish and British”, adding that “when NI [Northern Ireland] aren’t playing, I support ROI [Republic of Ireland]”.

He asked his followers: “What do you reckon – should Scotland, Wales, NI fans all get behind the England team tonight?

“I certainly am. How many of you are prepared to swing?”

In advance of last Tuesday’s knockout fixture – with England running out 2-0 winners over Germany – the presenter clashed with a caller called Michael from north Belfast, after Stephen Nolan jokingly called on him to wear an England shirt or a pair of England boxer shorts.

The comments from Mr Nolan sparked a huge debate on social media, with some accusing him of being a “glory hunter” while others agreed they would be supporting England.

Michael Mulhern on Twitter said he should begin Monday’s show by playing the team’s Football's Coming Home anthem.

Another accused the presenter of “blowing with the wind”.

“Always wanting to be seen as on the winning side. If they lose, will you take the kit back?” said user Patsy O’Neill.

Ian Clarke said he would like England to win the tournament and would be supporting them.

“I lived and worked in various parts of England on and off for the best part of 30 years and was always made very welcome,” he said.