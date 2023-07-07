Stephen Nolan transfers production company shares to firm controlled by bookie Paul McLean

Broadcaster Stephen Nolan has transferred all shares in his production company to a firm solely controlled by bookmaker Paul McLean, it has been reported.

Up until December, the Nolan Show host had been sole shareholder of Third Street Studios, which was set up in 2014.

Now the Irish News has revealed details of a transaction transferring all shares in the firm to a company headed by Mr McLean, the managing director of McLean’s Bookmakers. However, Mr Nolan remains Third Street’s sole director.

Third Street Studios produces TV and radio shows for the BBC such as Feed Yourself Fitter with Stephen Nolan, Made in NI, The Top Table, The Shankill Bomb and My First Home.

Shareholder funds in the firm stood at £3.9m over the 15 months in the abridged accounts up to March 29 2022, up 5.4% from £3.7m in the 12 months to December 31, 2020.

According to Companies House records uncovered by the Irish News, Tsseot Limited, a company incorporated in September 2022, is the trustee of the Third Street Studios Limited Employee Ownership Trust, established on November 11 last year.

An employee ownership trust (EOT) enables a company to become owned by its employees.

Days later an agreement was signed transferring the shares in the company from Third Street Studios to Tsseot as the trustee and "person of significant control".

Mr Nolan ceded his position as a person of significant control, the main shareholder, on November 16.

Tsseot’s sole director and person of significant control is Vincent Paul McLean, described in Companies House documents as a turf accountant.

His address in the documents is 402 Lisburn Road, the same as the headquarters of McLean’s Bookmakers.

Third Street had an average of three employees during the 15 months to the end of March 2022, down from four in 2020. A picture of four employees on the company website features Radio Ulster presenter Vinny Hurrell, a former producer of Mr Nolan’s radio show.

Mr Nolan, in a statement quoted by the Irish News and now provided to the Belfast Telegraph, said he was "delighted" staff will be advised by "one of the most successful entrepreneurs" in Northern Ireland.

“Third Street has been approached by an industry leader in London to discuss teaming up to develop programmes for the national and international market," he said.

"We first came to their attention because of the massive audience success in terms of iPlayer activations from the prison series Third St made for the BBC, both locally (Nolan Inside Hydebank) and for BBC3 network (Boys Banged Up)

"There is now a chance for the company to grow, but it will be a hard journey and I’m 50 this year.

"So the talented employees behind the scenes of Third St (present and future) will now have a real stake in the company through employee ownership and be on the journey themselves of growing the company with the exciting opportunities that we are lucky to have in play."

Mr McLean heads up a bookmaker's with more than 60 shops around Northern Ireland. It was founded by his father, Alfie. Mr McLean has been approached for comment by the Belfast Telegraph.

According to filed documents, Tssoet is now the relevant legal entity (RLE) of Third Street Studios, holding more than 75% of the shares and with the right to appoint or remove directors.

Mr Nolan is currently on holiday and his radio show is being presented by Holly Hamilton.

In his statement, Mr Nolan said he was "delighted that one of the most successful entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland will be advising the staff about all the business elements of running a company".

"The aim is to grow Third St so that it can create formats, IP and shows that will be successful locally, nationally and internationally - and hopefully that will mean more job creation as well,” Mr Nolan said.

"Now that employee ownership is in play - I want creators to know that they can have a real stake in the business if they work for Third St .

"So hopefully talented TV people who are also entrepreneurs will get in touch so that long after I retire Third St continues to create compelling content - with the staff at the heart of the business."

Asked if BBC NI has been aware of Third Street and Mr Nolan's commercial relationship with Mr McLean, a spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: ‘We have well-established arrangements in place to record, and deal with, any potential conflicts of interest involving BBC staff.

“All of this is about protecting the integrity and independence of BBC programmes and our editorial decision-making. It’s a routine part of what we do and is kept under regular review.”

They added: “Stephen Nolan’s salary for his work on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle and Nolan Live on BBC television is published in the BBC’s Annual Report and Accounts.

“Our contractual arrangements with independent production companies that make programmes for the BBC are commercially confidential. Rigorous editorial, financial and other controls apply to all of these commissions.”

Meanwhile, the BBC is carrying out a content review of Mr Nolan's morning radio programme, The Nolan Show. It follows a boycott of the morning show by the SDLP since its South Belfast MLA Matthew O’Toole was cut-off on air by Mr Nolan.

Sinn Fein has refused to take part in the show for a number of years.