Stephen Nolan Twitter troll Pastor Jimberoo facing Jamie Bryson legal action as ex-MP says he will be exposed

But media commentator believes witch hunt must end

Loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson has initiated legal proceedings against the Twitter troll who was forced to pay Stephen Nolan over £100,000 in libel damages.

The individual used the now-deleted Twitter handles ‘Pastor Jimberoo’ and ‘Pastor Jimberoo’s Ghost’ and begged the BBC broadcaster not to reveal his identity.

It is believed the man in his 40s from Co Down has advised Northern Ireland government officials in his well-paid role in economics and finance.

Mr Bryson has now instructed lawyers to begin legal proceedings against the individual behind the Twitter accounts.

“These social media trolling accounts targeted me relentlessly and obsessively with not only defamatory allegations, but with orchestrated harassment,” he told The News Letter.

“The Pastor Jimberoo account incessantly referred to me as a loyalist paramilitary and ‘UVF mouthpiece’ throughout his online trolling, allegations which I obviously strenuously deny.

“The first stage of this is for KRW Law to be contacted to provide the details of their trolling client for whom they act.

“Of course there is no privilege attached to the identity of clients. If this is not provided then a direction will be sought asking for the identity to be handed over.”

The DUP’s former South Belfast MP Emma Little-Pengelly said she was repeatedly targeted by the same individual, adding that he used her as his profile picture for almost 12 months.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Little-Pengelly believes the man will be “identified in due course”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“He used my pic taken when I lost the Westminster seat as his profile pic for around a year, slagged me off, de-humanised me, ridiculed me, harassed me with 100s of tweets,” said the former special advisor to Arlene Foster.

Media commentator and former head of RUC Special Branch, Jim Gamble said that the individual has apologised and paid for his “errors of judgment”, so it may be time “to let this go”.

Replying to his Twitter post, Mr Bryson stated: “Did he let it go when he tried to ruin people’s lives? There’s plenty more of us who were targeted by this individual and we shall be looking a remedy!”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The defamatory tweets directed towards Mr Nolan included falsely linking the BBC presenter to loyalist paramilitaries, and accusing him of inciting trouble on the streets, racism and homophobia.

Mr Nolan carried out his own investigation into revealing the identity of the man behind the Pastor Jimberoo accounts, while a member of his security team formally serve notice on him.

The Twitter troll had also put started an online petition, which attracted more than 25,000 signatures, calling for Mr Nolan to be sacked from the BBC.

In a statement issued through KRW Law, the Pastor Jimberoo account holder apologised to Mr Nolan, saying: “I fully accept that the offending allegations had been totally unsubstantiated and without foundation.

“I unreservedly apologise to Mr Nolan for any distress caused and confirm that the aforesaid Twitter accounts have since been deleted.”

Mr Nolan also revealed details of a second five-figure settlement from a Twitter user on Friday who libelled him and then apologised after being tracked down.