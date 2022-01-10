Stephen Nolan victim of Twitter ‘pile on’ after being falsely accused of hitting out at Novak Djokovic

BBC NI radio presenter Stephen Nolan suffered a barrage of online abuse over the weekend after someone falsely accused him of calling tennis star Novak Djokovic a threat to the health service.

The Serbian won an appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia.

It came after Djokovic landed in Melbourne last week to defend his Australia Open title before being held in an Australian immigration detention centre.

The world number one tennis player, who it was revealed in court documents is unvaccinated, was forced to go to court to fight against the country’s Covid border rules.

Judge Anthony Kelly quashed Djokovic’s visa cancellation and ordered the Australian Government to pay legal costs and release the 34-year-old from detention within half an hour.

But Minister for Immigration Alex Hawke is still considering whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation of Djokovic's visa in a process that could drag on for a number of days.

The debate gained worldwide attention and BBC Radio Ulster’s Mr Nolan, became a focal point of Djokovic supporters after someone took a photo of the presenter and claimed he called the tennis player a threat to the health service.

Mr Nolan stressed the accusation was a “complete fundamental lie” as he has never spoken about Djokovic.

Thousands of tweets can be found online, including one which said Mr Nolan was Australian.

“Someone, and I’m being serious, someone took a photograph of me and pointed out that I’m grotesquely obese - so that’s fine, that comes with the territory,” he said on his show on Monday.

“I am grotesquely obese but what they then did was they made stuff up so this started going right around… I started getting messages from all around Europe about this.

“It was a Twitter pile on because what they did then was they made up a spoof and said I had suggested that Novak Djokovic was a threat to the health service.

“So what they did was take a photo of me and they said, ‘this guy has lashed out at Novak Djokovic and said he was a threat to the health service’.

“So I’m sitting at the weekend, and I’m used to abuse and you’re used to all of that, but just this pile on of hundreds and hundreds and thousands of people telling me that ‘you look disgusting’ and ‘you are disgusting’ and ‘you’re a disgusting pig’ and all of this.

“All of that comes with the territory except people were making up the accusation about Djokovic and it was just interesting for me to watch over the last two to three days.”

Mr Nolan said “some loopy-loo” was behind the original tweet and revealed an unnamed BBC presenter shared the post but took it down in order to fact-check the false accusation.

The radio presenter felt he was lucky for the experience he has had in dealing with online abuse but shared his concerns for others who may be targeted in such a way.

“I am really genuinely concerned for people who maybe don't have the experience, the war wounds that I have, where that kind of stuff doesn't impact me,” he continued.

“Can you imagine if it was someone starting off in journalism and this pile on from all around the world? It is unbelievable.”

In July, a Twitter user paid Mr Nolan a six figure sum in damages for a “malicious” campaign and defamatory allegations about the broadcaster.

He also issued an unreserved apology and paid the bill for Mr Nolan's legal costs as part of a settlement reached in potential libel proceedings.

Mr Nolan agreed to the man's request for anonymity after he expressed concerns for his own personal security.

The man's identity was established following investigations carried out by Mr Nolan's security team.