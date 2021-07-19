Stephen Testetoe scammed: BBC’s Nolan turns tables on fraudsters

BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan turned the tables on fraudsters after they targeted him in a payment card company scam.

Mr Nolan warned listeners to his Radio Ulster programme not to be taken in by those masquerading as officials from banking and payment card companies after he received a call from someone wrongly claiming to be from Visa’s debit department.

The scammer left a voicemail on Mr Nolan’s phone claiming a payment request for £900 had been made for online shopping on his credit card.

Mr Nolan called the scammer back on Monday and while recording the call, told them his name was Stephen Testetoe and he was born on Christmas Day in 1970.

He also expressed faux outrage at money being lost and the possibility he may have been hoodwinked by the love of his life.

The scammer asked Mr Nolan was he the only user of his card and claimed the payment request was made by a Mr Crawl in California.

She claimed to be from the Visa security department and told Mr Nolan she would have to carry out a security check on his online banking account.

“Do you remember the last time you logged on to your account? I can see all the payments from your account right now,” she said.

The fraudster tried to convince Mr Nolan they weren’t looking for his personal details but the presenter warned listeners they would try and link with his online session before taking control of his computer.

“How much money has been taken out of my account?” he asked the scammer in apparent desperation.

He told the fraudster he had £160,000 in his bank account after having sold his Harley-Davidson and all his other possessions on the listing website Gumtree.

She claimed the payment was on hold but asked what was the last closing balance on his account.

“I can see but I have to ask from your side. We have to put security on your account,” she said.

During the wind-up, Mr Nolan claimed to know the man the fraudster said had made the payment request on his account.

“All I said to that man was that I would go out for a drink. That man told me he loved me,” he said. “Please don’t take my money,” he begged.

The fraudster eventually gave up and ended the call. Mr Nolan warned listeners: “If you get a phone call from someone masquerading as a bank official, do not hand over your details.”

He said he told his mother Audrey to hang up if anyone calls her and asks her to speak about her finances.

“Do not ever go in front of your computer screen and start giving people access to your bank account. The disgusting sick thing about this is that there are vulnerable, often elderly people in our community who are falling victim to this.”