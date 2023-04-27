Stephen Walker to leave BBC Northern Ireland after more than 30 years

One of BBC Northern Ireland’s best known faces is leaving after more than 30 years with the broadcaster.

Political correspondent Stephen Walker has confirmed he is stepping down.

Born in England but educated in Northern Ireland, Stephen has been a fixture on Northern Ireland’s political news for decades after starting off as a BBC reporter in 1989 with Radio Leeds, before joining BBC NI in 1991.

During his 34 years with the company, he covered some of the biggest news stories including the Shankill bombing, the ceasefires, the Good Friday Agreement and the ongoing peace process.

Mr Walker said: “It has been the privilege of my life to work for the BBC. I am grateful to the hundreds of people who trusted me with their stories over the past three decades - thank you.

"I have been lucky to work with really talented people inside and outside the BBC who have helped me enormously. It has been exciting to witness history and help tell the story of the place we all call home.

"I have reported on the good times and the difficult days. Yet, amidst the sadness and the seriousness, I have had loads of fun. I will continue to write and broadcast and there are many more stories to tell. Here is to the next adventure.”

A series of famous faces have left BBC NI in recent times, including newsreader Donna Traynor who left the organisation in 2021, and former political editor Mark Devenport, who left in 2020.

Mr Walker was previously an investigative reporter for Spotlight for 12 years and also worked as Assistant Editor, before going on to become BBC Northern Ireland’s London Correspondent based at Westminster.

He became BBC Northern Ireland Political Reporter in 2009 and was later appointed Political Correspondent.

Kevin Kelly, BBC Northern Ireland Interim Head of News and Current Affairs said: “Stephen has had a fantastic career at the BBC and is highly respected by his colleagues.

"Over the years he has delivered outstanding and award-winning journalism, and his passion, professionalism, and sense of humour will be missed around the newsroom. We wish him well for the future.”