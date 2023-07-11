Steve Baker criticises NI politicians for seeking subsidies from Irish and UK governments

Minister of State for NI Steve Baker has rubbished accusations of the Government setting a punishment budget as he urged NI politicians to form an Executive and set about reforming the entire public sector.

He made the comments during the second reading of the Northern Ireland Budget (No 2) Bill, which seeks to establish a budget for Northern Ireland for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the ongoing absence of the executive.

Westminster's imposed budget on Northern Ireland could become "superfluous" if an executive is restored before the end of the summer, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris claimed, which led to accusations the budget is being used as a tactic to get the DUP back into government.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it is “great to hear” unity about problems that exist in NI’s public sector but it would be better if it was being said in a different chamber.

He accused Mr Heaton-Harris of “letting the cat out of the bag” saying it is “absolutely clear this budget is a tactic to put pressure on the DUP.

The Foyle MP added: “But what he’s actually done is he’s swung and missed the DUP and he’s hit the most vulnerable people in our society.

“Is it the responsibility of a SEN child in a school, is it their responsibility to get the DUP to go back to work? Is it the responsibility of an elderly patient waiting for a hip replacement?

“And remember one in four people in Northern Ireland are on a hospital waiting list. Is it their responsibility to get the Executive back up and running in Northern Ireland? No it isn’t.

“I think this is a callous attempt. A cack-handed attempt, actually at political positioning, and it isn’t working, clearly.”

The Derry man heaped praise on the Irish government for investing in NI through the Shared Island Fund, and the Department of Health funding 250 nursing and midwifery places here.

He said “imagine” the impact if “20% of the TDs in Dáil Éireann came from the north of Ireland”, to laughter from the DUP.

DUP MP Gavin Robinson accused Mr Eastwood of a year and a half ago “spending his time cajoling, and provoking and ridiculing, and mocking, my leader and my party at a time when we were raising serious issues”.

He added: “And now today poking and prodding and encouraging and saying just get back to work, again ignoring serious issues.”

The East Belfast MP spoke about divergence between GB and NI.

He said “the NIO has not done enough, the government have not given enough and the people have had just about enough”.

Mr Robinson said a Bill is being debated that hasn’t had any pre-legislative scrutiny and implementing resource to a budget that hasn’t been screened.

He criticised “choices” by the NIO which are impacting the most vulnerable.

The DUP MP questioned what NI gets in comparison to other parts of GB and said there is a “deficiency” in the way NI is funded.

Minister of State for NI Steve Baker said the Bill is a “regrettable but necessary step” and on its return the NI Executive will face this “stark budget”.

Vital reform needs to take place to put public services on a much more “effective, efficient and sustainable” footing.

He cited reform of the health system, reform to drive down the waste that comes from a divided education system – “perpetuating divisions which would be unlawful once children move from education into work”.

In addition, he spoke of the need for reform to “foreshorten the shocking delays in Northern Ireland’s justice system” and its “appalling cost to taxpayers”.

Mr Baker added: “If I may say so I think we’ve heard two competing visions for Northern Ireland: a vision of Northern Ireland standing with its hand out to the Republic of Ireland for subsidy and a vision of Northern Ireland standing with its hand out to Great Britain for subsidy.

“But this government’s got a better vision than that, we’ve got a vision for a strong and confident Northern Ireland standing on its own two feet with a balanced budget underpinning sound public services which have been reformed and which are effective, and yes, which are properly audited.”

They want “private capital flooding into Northern Ireland”, he said, because people here are entrepreneurs who care about place and community.

Mr Baker spoke of a “pretty close correlation between poverty and paramilitarism in Northern Ireland” as he referenced a school surrounded by razor wire in the Shankill with murals around “celebrating people who ought not to be celebrated” and murals in other parts of Belfast depicting people from another community.

He urged NI politicians to “compromise” and to make the most of the Windsor Framework.

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told MPs the Bill's remaining stages are scheduled to take place after the summer recess, providing an "opportunity" for the Northern Ireland parties to "come together and regain control by passing their own budget legislation through the Northern Ireland Assembly".

Opening the debate, Mr Heaton-Harris told the Commons: "Today's debate is only the second reading of this legislation, with the remaining stages due to take place after the summer recess.

"The summer therefore presents an opportunity for the Northern Ireland parties to come together as a restored executive and take their own budget legislation through the Northern Ireland Assembly, making the remaining stages of the Bill in this place superfluous."

Addressing worries about the amount of money being granted to Northern Ireland's government departments, he said: "I recognise that the Northern Ireland departments in the absence of having elected ministers will face difficult decisions, but it is necessary to deliver a balanced budget.

"These decisions rest with the Northern Ireland civil service, but I will continue to work with them to protect frontline services in Northern Ireland."