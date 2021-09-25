Steve Strange: Music stars lead tributes after death of NI agent who was industry ‘titan’

Tributes have been paid following the death of a Co Antrim man who worked with some of the biggest figures in the music industry.

Steve Strange, from Carrickfergus, started out as a drummer for Northern Irish rock band No Hot Ashes before becoming an agent.

Described as “a titan of the global music industry”, he worked with the likes of Eminem, Coldplay and Queens of the Stone Age.

He also worked with local acts including Snow Patrol, Ash, Foy Vance and Ryan McMullan.

He passed away aged 53 following a short illness.

Today leading figures from across the music industry paid tribute.

Co Down rock band Ash said: “Our hearts are broken. Goodnight Mr. Steve Strange. Agent extraordinaire. The heart of a lion.

“Straight outta Carrick, he changed this business forever.

“Our force. Our constant source. Our Shining Light. Miss you like crazy Strangey.”

The Charlatans Tweeted: “We are all heartbroken that our beloved agent has sadly passed away. Steve Strange RIP.”

Garbage said: “Rest in the music dear Steve Strange. Fine promoter and a great friend to musicians around the globe. You will be missed sir.”

Irish rock band Kodaline Tweeted: “We are truly saddened to hear the news of our friend and agent Steve Strange. Steve signed us to his roster at X-Ray touring before we had even played a show as Kodaline and since then has helped guide and shape our live career.”

English musician Tim Burgess said: “Absolutely heartbreaking news about Steve Strange. Our agent, our friend and one of life’s most gloriously upbeat people. You will be missed, celebrated and remembered so fondly. Goodnight big man xx”

Northern Ireland musician Ricky Warwick, the lead singer with Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy, said: “I lost a dear friend, legend and fellow countryman today. I’m so sad. Steve Strange - I will miss that unmistakable infectious laugh, your positivity and kind heart.

“My condolences to all of Steve’s family and close friends. They certainly broke the mould when they made you Steve. X”

The Limelight in Belfast posted a tribute, saying he was a “fantastic and loyal friend” to the local music scene.

It said: “Steve Strange started his career in the concert industry at The Limelight in the late 1980s.

"He progressed a few years later to become an agent in London, and began assembling a roster of incredible world class talent, including Coldplay, Eminem, Snow Patrol, Queens of the Stone Age, The Charlatans, Ash and many others.

"Steve was a titan of the global music industry, an unsung hero and a fantastic and loyal friend to this venue and to Northern Ireland’s music community for more than 40 years.

"He passed away yesterday after a short illness.

"We would extend our sympathies to his friends, family, and the many bands and colleagues who will sorely miss him.

"A huge, unforgettable character. RIP Steve.”

Strange has been described as one of the most important and influential figures ever to emerge from the Irish music industry.

He started as an agent with Prestige in 1991, and later worked as a promoter with MCD/Wonderland before returning to London to join FAB Agency and Solo.

Strange joined Helter Skelter in 1997, where his career grew and prospered.

He was a founding partner in X-ray Touring, which launched in 2005. The agency issued a statement confirming his death.

"X-ray Touring are deeply saddened to announce that Steve Strange, one of the founding partners of the agency, has passed away after a short illness,” the statement began.

"We have lost a legendary figure in our personal and professional lives that we will all deeply miss. “Steve was a unique individual within our industry, his overwhelming love of music led to a 30 year-plus career guiding the touring of an eclectic mix of artists from all genres of music that he adored.

"A universally known, hugely respected and loved character – if you hadn’t already seen him at a gig or festival, you’d most certainly hear his infectious and infamous laugh.”

It described how Strange "had the best ears in the agency business”, recalling how he signed and developed the careers of "countless world class artists, from small club venues to vast international multi-stadium tours”.

"He will always be remembered with love by his friends and colleagues at X-ray and the world over,” the statement added.