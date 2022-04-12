Steven Donnelly: Olympic boxer ‘concussed’ during Belfast city centre brawl

Ballymena boxer Steven Donnelly said he is “still sore” following a brawl in Belfast on Saturday night — but that none of his injuries are too serious or life-threatening.

Mr Donnelly, who represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, told the Belfast Telegraph that he sustained a concussion, as well as a black eye and cuts to his face.

“I’m still stiff and sore in my back, from my neck down to the middle of my back, but there are no broken bones,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I have a bad black eye and a cut on my eyebrow.”

The fight broke out on a busy Belfast street outside a licensed premises on the Dublin Road in the city at around 9.30pm.

Footage of the scene, which involved a number of individuals, has been circulated on social media over the weekend.

Mr Donnelly added that he stayed in the Royal Victoria Hospital’s emergency department “all night” on Saturday.

“I was concussed and they were just checking up on all the cuts on my face and back too.

“There are witnesses there definitely,” the professional boxer continued, appealing for anyone that saw the incident to get in contact with the police.

“I was there by myself and CCTV shows people punching me clearly,” he said.

Mr Donnelly currently has an undefeated professional boxing record of 9-0, and last fought in March 2020.

Later that year, he saw a big fight due to be broadcast on BT Sport with Frank Warren prospect Troy Williamson fall through due to the pandemic and previously said he was concentrating on his full-time job.

Mr Donnelly also won the Ultimate Boxxer tournament in London in 2019.

A 33-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a suspected Class A drug following the incident has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries, police confirmed.

“It was reported that at around 9.30pm, the victim was assaulted by a man who punched him to the back of his head,” said a PSNI spokesperson. “A fight involving a number of individuals resulted outside the licensed premises. Police attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“A 33-year-old man arrested has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and police would appeal to anyone with information to contact them in Lisburn Road on 101 quoting reference number 1937 of 09/04/22.”