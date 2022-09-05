Stick to your promises on the protocol, DUP’s Wilson warns Truss

MP says his party will be watching new leader’s first steps very closely

The DUP expects Liz Truss to stick to her word on the protocol if she is announced as Prime Minister today.

Sammy Wilson said his party would be watching her first steps closely.

“She needs to ensure she follows through on her promises over the protocol,” the East Antrim MP added.

“The protocol, the economic effects of it, the cost-of-living crisis, the inflation we’re experiencing and the struggle businesses are experiencing must be dealt with.

“Legislation on the protocol must be followed through to implementation, and we have made the government aware of what the priority should be.

“Cutting VAT on energy bills can be done quickly, but there are also green levies on energy which could be removed.

“All these things can be done at national level.”

Sinn Fein’s John Finucane called on Boris Johnson’s successor to begin work on restoring the Assembly, Executive and north-south bodies.

“The onus is on the new Prime Minister to respect the democratic wishes of the people, to honour international agreements and end the threats to break international law,” said the North Belfast MP.

“Workers and families are struggling. The blockage of government by the DUP, aided and abetted by the Tories, is totally unacceptable and cannot continue. People need our help now.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said reforming the power-sharing institutions to tackle the cost-of-living crisis should be a priority for the new leader, claiming the Stormont stalemate was compounding the squeeze on household finances.

She added: “Alliance has previously written to the UK and Irish governments, outlining a series of proposals, including the right to nominate a first or deputy first minister passing to the next largest party if a party does not nominate, as well as introducing weighted majority voting for cross-community votes in the Assembly.

“The new occupant of Number 10 has a clean slate and a chance to restore devolution for good.

“Unfortunately, it appears the DUP has no intention of allowing a government to be formed and getting people the help they need, with the other option of an election likely to end in anything other than a similar outcome to May, when people already had their say, meaning an expensive and pointless distraction from dealing with the real issues.

“Reform of the institutions will help. The case is indisputable and uncontroversial, restoring public confidence, while not altering the fundamental principles of the Good Friday Agreement.

“We need to help people, not further punish them.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said bringing forward an emergency budget to address the cost-of-living crisis should be a priority for the new leader.

The Foyle MP added that any such budget must include windfall taxes on the large energy companies making enormous profits.

“The first act of the next British Prime Minister must be to introduce an emergency budget to address the pressure on people and families across Northern Ireland,” he said.

“The next British government must give an early commitment to further address the obscene profiteering by large-energy companies by introducing additional windfall taxes to fund new direct support schemes.”