Stix & Stones announces plans to open new Belfast restaurant

Paul Wilson, Master butcher at Stix & Stones Butchery and Kerry Roper, Head Chef and Development Chef of Stix & Stones restaurant. Photo: Sarah Cullen @Shuttersalt

The Stix & Stones steak restaurant has announced that it will open a new location in east Belfast.

The new location for the eatery, which “specialises in steak on the stone using the finest local produce in Ireland”, will be on the Newtownards Road in Ballyhackamore.

Taking to social media Stix & Stones teased customers with “exciting news” of a “new restaurant opening soon”.

Hundreds of people likes and commented with some guessing the location and saying they were looking forward to it.

Having opened in May 2014, Stix & Stones, describes itself as Ireland's premier steak and seafood restaurant and is currently located in Belfast’s Upper Queen Street.

“Providing diners with a delicious selection of local steak and seafood we offer the unique experience of being able to cook steaks on hot stones in beautiful surroundings,” its website states.

“All steaks are dry aged to ensure only the finest taste. So why not come and try the world famous ‘Steak on a Stone’ eating experience.”

Cooking on hot rocks or stone is one of the oldest methods of cooking.

By cooking on pre-heated hot stones, to 450 degrees, it helps “keep every mouthful tender and succulent”.

The restaurant says: “We use a special cooking technique before serving our meat and the natural theatre of the method, combined with the purity of taste and health benefits of using minimal oil and no fats ensures that the diner has an unforgettable experience time after time.”