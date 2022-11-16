Stolen car performed three-point turn and travelled in wrong direction on Belfast's Westlink, court told

A stolen car linked to a spate of burglaries performed a three-point turn and travelled in the wrong direction through rush-hour traffic on Belfast's Westlink, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors said the BMW X3 also mounted pavements and narrowly avoided head-on collisions as police pursued it through the city earlier this month.

Details emerged as one of three men arrested after the vehicle came to a halt was refused bail over his alleged involvement in a series of creeper-style house raids.

Ciaran Tully, 31, of Divismore Park in Belfast, is charged with three counts of burglary, one attempted burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, and possessing Class C drugs.

The BMW was taken from a property in the city on November 4, the court heard, with homes in Carryduff, Lisburn and Saintfield then targeted to steal other car keys.

Crown lawyer Adrian Higgins said police launched a pursuit of the vehicle the following day near Roselawn Cemetery.

As the car headed towards Belfast it went through red lights, veered onto the wrong side of the road and up onto pavements amid a series of near crashes.

A PSNI air support team monitored those movements for a period of 28 minutes.

“It was observed travelling on the wrong side of the Westlink,” Mr Higgins submitted.

“There were numerous dangerous movements through traffic, a three-point turn in rush-hour and other (motorists) had to take evasive action to prevent head-on collisions.”

Police managed to “box in” and stop the BMW on nearby Divis Street.

Tully was a rear-seat passenger at the time and had a quantity of suspected diazepam on him, according to the prosecution.

During police interviews he denied any involvement in the burglaries.

“He stated that he had been collected by two friends under the pretence of going for a spin in a BMW that he believed to have a courtesy car,” Mr Higgins added.

“He said he became aware the car was stolen, but remained in it… for fear of being labelled a ‘tout’ and subject to reprisals by the other suspects.”

Defence lawyers argued that there is no DNA evidence to connect Tully to the raids.

Denying bail, however, Lord Justice Horner identified a risk of re-offending.

The judge added: “While he remains on drugs this man represents a danger to the community.”