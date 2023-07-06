Stolen car recovered after thieves crash the vehicle in Co Derry

Police recovered a car stolen from outside a property in Londonderry after it crashed with the thieves inside on Monday.

The vehicle was stolen from Belmont Park and found on the Creggan Road.

Police received a report on Monday morning that a grey Volvo XC90 had been stolen from outside a house.

On Thursday morning, a police patrol located the vehicle being driven on the Glendermott Road driving the direction of Drumahoe.

Officers then followed the vehicle at a safe distance, as it was driven to Drumahoe and back into the city.

The Volvo was involved in a crash on the Creggan Road and two male occupants of the vehicle are believed to have left the scene on foot. The polcie are now

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.