Stolen west Belfast Peace Wall sculpture returned

An eight-foot tall west Belfast Peace Wall sculpture has been returned after being stolen earlier this week.

'The Face', created by artist Kevin Killen, was installed on the Peace Wall that divides the Shankill Road and the Falls Road in 2010.

It was inspired by ideas presented by the local community and depicts a face, made up of dozens of smaller images themed around Belfast's industrial heritage.

The 8ft by 8ft metal sculpture, normally fixed to the Peace Wall, went missing from outside commercial premises in the Merkland Place area, where it was being temporarily stored, sometime November 21 and December 5.

It was reported stolen on December 9 and recovered on Friday morning by the side of a road in the Divis area.

PSNI constable Kiera Whoriskey said police are continuing to investigate the theft.

“I am appealing to anyone with any information or witnessed anything suspicious in the area of the theft, or in the area of Divis Road area close to the Divis and Black mountain car park to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 965 of 9/12/19," she said.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”