Stop ‘cruel and unjustifiable’ Universal Credit cut, minister is urged

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will today be urged to reverse the £20 per week Universal Credit (UC) cut which will see low-income households in Northern Ireland lose out on £1,040 annually.

The SDLP said the cut comes at the end of the furlough scheme, when national insurance rates are rising and during a surge in utility prices stretching the budgets of many families to breaking point.

The temporary uplift in UC, announced last year at the start of the pandemic, began winding down towards the end of September and will finally come to an end this week. The move has been widely condemned by charities and opposition parties while many Tory MPs are also deeply concerned.

Speaking ahead of an SDLP motion in the Assembly, Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said: “The cut to Universal Credit couldn’t come at a worse time when too many people simply can’t afford to lose £1,040 from their yearly income. The loss of £20 per week will mean parents going without meals to make sure their children have enough to eat.”

At the weekend, the leaders of the three devolved UK nations joined calls for Westminster to drop the planned cut in UC amid fears of a “cost of living crisis”.

In a joint letter to Boris Johnson, the First and Deputy First Ministers, Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill, said there was still time for a change of heart.

Mr Givan added: “The removal of this modest uplift from 134,000 people across Northern Ireland will negatively impact on their wellbeing, and that of their families. We cannot ignore the harm it would cause, including to tens of thousands of children.”

A Government spokesman said: “We’ve always been clear that the uplift to Universal Credit and the furlough scheme were temporary.”