Storm Arwen: Dark Hedges trees brought down by gale force winds

Some of the Dark Hedges, made famous by the TV programme Game of Thrones, have fallen due to gale-force winds brought by Storm Arwen.

Two of the trees, some of which are thought to be up to 300 years old fell in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Bob McCallion from the group Save the Dark Hedges. It's thought the road has now been cleared.

The tunnel of beech trees on the Bredagh Road near Armoy are a popular tourist destination. Some of the trees were also damaged by Storm Hector in June 2018.

A yellow weather warning which was in place on Friday and Saturday across Northern Ireland came to an end at 6pm this evening.

The strongest gust recorded by the Met Office in Northern Ireland during the storm was 87mph at Orlock Head in County Down.

Other trees also fell across Northern Ireland, including one that killed the headteacher of St Mary's Primary School in Maghera Francis Lagan after it dropped on his car during the storm on Friday afternoon.

In Londonderry a driver sustained minor injuries after his car was struck by a tree along Letterkenny Road.

Meanwhile, the Department for Infrastructure said its workers had dealt with more than 130 weather-related incidents affecting the road network since 21:00 on Friday.

Staff continue to work at several roads to remove fallen trees, power lines or other obstructions caused by the storm.

Power cuts have also affected a number of locations, with around 20 areas without electricity at one point. However, no major outages were reported, according to Northern Ireland Electricity Networks.

At one stage on Friday more than 2,400 homes in Larne in County Antrim were left without without power.

The Bangor Aurora Aquatic and Leisure Complex in Co Down closed after damage to its roof caused by the storm.

Alliance Party councillor Connie Egan said: "“As a result, insulation appears to have fallen and is lying loose around the centre. This is obviously concerning and I would appeal to people to avoid the area if possible. I have contacted the Council, who have assured me work to clean up the insulation and repair the centre will take place as soon as possible."