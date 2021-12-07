Storm Barra: BBC Ireland correspondent Chris Page weathers the storm on live TV at Newcastle coast
BBC Ireland correspondent Chris Page was caught out in the eye of Storm Barra on Tuesday morning as strong winds and heavy rain landed on the County Down coastline at Newcastle.
Read more
The presenter was standing along the famous promenade shortly after 8am which he said is “normally quite a nice place for a stroll in the sunshine, but as you can see, the sun isn’t particularly shining this morning.”
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Struggling to see the camera as the winds battered along the coast, Chris admitted that the winds were so strong that he even lost one of his gloves.
Speaking to presenters back in the studio he said: “Just as we were setting up here and I was adjusting my earpiece with my glove, the glove blew away, so it’s now out there in the Irish Sea somewhere I’m afraid.”
A yellow weather warning is in place until 6pm on Tuesday evening.
The extreme weather caused widespread travel disruptions with numerous trees down and fallen electricity poles causing delays and blocking roads across the region.
The Belfast Continental Christmas Market took the decision to close on Tuesday “due to extreme weather conditions”.
Stena Line cancelled four ferries from Belfast to Cairnryan due to stormy conditions and the ferry service between Strangford and Portaferry has also been suspended due to Storm Barra.
BBC NI weather presenter, Barra Best, confirmed that the storm was named after him.
Speaking on the BBC's Evening Extra programme, Mr Best said: "What happened was the head of Irish weather service Met Eireann called me in August and asked me where my name was from and I thought it was a bit strange, I didn't know why she was asking. It comes from the south-west of Ireland from Finbarr – St Finbarr in Co Cork – and it's derived from that."
He continued: "She said, ‘Oh that's fine, that's fine.’ I asked, ‘Why did you want to know?’, and she said, ‘Oh, you'll find out in about a month’. Of course the email came out and the list of names were announced and she had decided to put my name in there.”
The Met Office collaborates with Met Eireann in Ireland and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) to name storms, receiving thousands of suggestions each year.