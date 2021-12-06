Storm Barra: Yellow weather warning as Northern Ireland set to be battered by strong winds and heavy rain

A yellow weather warning is in place for the whole of Northern Ireland from Tuesday morning.

Storm Barra is set to arrive with strong winds and heavy rain from 6am. The weather warning will be in force until 9am on Wednesday.

During this time there is a chance of some travel disruption and flooding as strong south easterly winds begin to sweep in on Tuesday morning with gusts of up to 75mph expected in coastal locations.

Persistent heavy rain will also arrive on Tuesday morning but will gradually turn to showers in the afternoon lasting overnight and into Wednesday morning before easing fully.

Accumulations of 20 to 30mm are expected quite widely with 40 to 50mm possible over higher ground.

The combination of heavy rain and gale or severe gale force southeasterly winds will bring difficult driving conditions, and there may even be a short spell of snow over higher ground in the west on Tuesday morning.