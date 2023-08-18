Storm Betty: Two separate yellow weather warnings issued for Northern Ireland

A yellow Met Office weather warning for heavy wind and rain has been issued across Northern Ireland on Friday morning.

The Met Office said very strong and gusty winds, associated with Storm Betty, would bring some disruption to transport, travel and temporary infrastructure.

Significant deluges of rain across all parts of the country could bring some disruption, including localised flooding.

The rain warning takes effect from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile the wind warning is in place from 6pm on Friday until noon on Saturday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Storm Betty is expected to bring a swathe of very strong and gusty winds to the Isles of Scilly early Friday evening, quickly transferring north across many western parts of the UK overnight and into Saturday morning.

"The strongest winds will be along south to southwest facing coasts where gusts of 60-70 mph are possible, whilst gusts of 45-55 mph are possible elsewhere.

"Given the time of year, with trees in full leaf, as well as likely temporary structures such as tents and marquees, some disruption is likely. Impacts on high-sided vehicles and caravans are also likely.

"A period of heavy rain is expected to affect much of Northern Ireland from Friday evening through into Saturday.

"The highest rainfall totals are expected over east-facing high ground of the Mourne Mountains, Antrim Hills and Sperrins where 40-80mm could accumulate, but 15-25mm could fall quite widely within the warning area.”