Storm Corrie: Strong winds to batter Northern Ireland

Strong winds and gusts of up to 60mph are set to batter parts of Northern Ireland throughout Sunday into Monday afternoon, as Storm Corrie arrives in the UK.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning, which is in place for counties Antrim, Down and Londonderry from 3pm on Sunday until 12 noon on Monday.

The storm is expected to bring some travel disruption to the transport network, while coastal areas in the north will be particularly affected by the gusts and large and dangerous waves.

The Met Office said road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected by the storm, with the potential of power cuts and other disruption to services.

Some damage to buildings and trees, such as tiles blown from roofs, could also happen as a result of the strong gusts.

There are also weather warnings in place across the rest of the UK, with the worst of the storm expected to hit in parts of Scotland.

In the Republic of Ireland, a warning has also been issued for County Donegal.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Storm Corrie will bring a spell of very windy weather and high westerly then northwesterly winds to Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland and northern England later on Sunday before winds ease during Monday.

"High winds will reach western Scotland and Northern Ireland during Sunday afternoon and then spread eastwards, the windiest conditions then becoming confined to North Sea coastal areas by Monday morning.

"The strongest gusts will mostly occur around the coastlines and over the hills, with many of these exposed locations expected to see gusts reach 50-60 mph for a time. The highest winds are expected to be over northern Scotland.”

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind across northern parts of Scotland from Sunday into Monday morning.

Storm Corrie comes just one day after Storm Malik also brought a spell of very strong winds to parts of the UK.

Tuesday is forecast to bring slightly calmer weather in Northern Ireland with a mainly cloudy outlook with patchy rain in the west.

It will still be a very breezy day with scattered blustery showers at first, but then set to turn drier through the day with a maximum temperature of around 11 C.

Wednesday will be unsettled as spells of rain will move in from the west. Thick cloud is expected with a calmer breeze and a maximum temperature of 11 C.

The latter half of the week will bring a return to more unsettled conditions with another weather front moving in from the north-west and bringing in a band of heavy rain.