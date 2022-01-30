Storm Corrie: Weather warning for Northern Ireland

A couple brave the elements during a walk along the sea front at Jordanstown on Saturday

A yellow weather warning is now in place for counties Antrim, Down, and Londonderry until midday on Monday.

It comes as Storm Corrie moves eastwards towards Scotland.

On Sunday evening, the Met Office warned of strong westerly winds with gales for a time along the North Coast which will gradually ease after midnight. It will be followed by clear spells and blustery showers, these turning wintry over hills. There will be minimum temperatures of 3 °C.

On Monday, there will be a dry and bright start then cloud and outbreaks of rain will spread east. There will be strong westerly winds at first, easing for a while, but picking up again in the evening, with aximum temperatures of 7 °C.

For the rest of the week, the outlook is mainly cloudy with patchy rain in the west on Tuesday and Wednesday but drier in the east. It will feel colder on Thursday with blustery showers and breezy conditions.

The strongest gusts over this period will affect coastal and exposed areas with speeds about 60mph. Some large waves can also be expected.

On Saturday, the highest wind gust recorded in Northern Ireland was 61mph at Magilligan with similar wind gust speeds expected through Sunday evening and for a time overnight.

In the Republic of Ireland, a warning has also been issued for County Donegal, lasting until early on Monday morning.

A Met Office amber weather warning is also in place along the east coast of Scotland and north-east England until early on Monday morning, with a warning that gusts could exceed 90mph in exposed areas.

It follows weather warnings on Saturday for strong winds brought by Storm Malik.