Storm Dennis: Yellow weather warning issued for Northern Ireland

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Northern Ireland

A yellow weather warning is in place for strong winds across Northern Ireland as Storm Dennis continues to batter the UK.

It comes following heavy rain and flooding in several areas on Saturday, with disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Storm Dennis is the second major storm to hit in the last week, with Storm Ciara reeking havoc last weekend.

The yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland will be in effect from 10am on Sunday until 11am on Monday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Some very strong winds are likely in association with Storm Dennis. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely quite widely within the warning area for much of the period.

A yellow weather warning is in effect from 10am on Sunday until 11am on Monday. Credit: Met Office

"Gusts of 70mph are likely at times, more especially across western Scotland on Sunday afternoon and evening, as well as in association with heavy showers elsewhere. A separate swathe of 70-75 mph gusts probably crossing the far north of Scotland and Orkney for a time early on Monday."

Two roads have been closed due to fallen trees: the Steedstown Road in Lisburn and the Ardlough Road between Drumahoe Road and Rossdowney Road in Londonderry.

A 30mph speed limit is in place on the Foyle Bridge due to high winds.

On Saturday, several parks across Northern Ireland were closed due to the adverse weather conditions, while some sporting fixtures were also called off.

The Department for Infrastructure said staff from all agencies are on the ground monitoring the storm and will be ready to respond to any impacts.

"Traffic disruption and some localised flooding are possible and the public are being asked to consider their journeys and take extra care when travelling this weekend," a spokesperson said.

"Given the pre-existing saturated ground, some further road flooding is possible, especially rural roads in the West and a few trees may topple at relatively lower gust speeds than would normally be the case."

DfI's roads and rivers teams are on standby, monitoring water levels and tides until the weather warnings have been lifted.