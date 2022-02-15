Storm Dudley: Weather warning brought forward

A weather warning for Storm Dudley has been brought forward in Northern Ireland and is expected to cause disruption with strong winds.

An amber wind warning in Londonderry and Antrim is expected by the Met Office to last from 4pm on Wednesday until midnight, while a yellow wind warning affecting all six counties as well as other parts of the UK gets underway at 3pm on Wednesday until Thursday morning.

It's expected to bring with it power cuts, fallen tiles from roofs, the cancellation of some travel services through the closure of roads and bridges, and fallen trees.

A warning from the Met Office said: "Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage"

Storm Dudley will bring strong westerly winds in southwest Scotland and northern parts of Northern Ireland initially that will later extend outwards.

A Met Office spokesperson said: There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but inland gusts of 60-70 mph are likely, perhaps briefly up to 80 mph in a few places. Gusts of 80-90 mph are possible around exposed coasts and hills for a time.

"The worst of the winds will ease through Thursday morning, though remaining generally windy during the day."

Revising earlier warnings, the Met Office reduced the warning to remove parts of northern Scotland while extending the warning southwards as far as Wales, the Midlands and East Anglia.